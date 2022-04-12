OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0845 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $2.28 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

