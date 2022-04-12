Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,140 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 186.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

