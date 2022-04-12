Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,093 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

