Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $11,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of CNI opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

