Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,540 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

HLIO stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

