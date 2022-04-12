Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

