Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.