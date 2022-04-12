Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

