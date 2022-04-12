Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.