Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.