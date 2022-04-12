Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,320,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

