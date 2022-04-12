Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ASML by 190.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.96 and its 200-day moving average is $729.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

