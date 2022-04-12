Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.69. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

