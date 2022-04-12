Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,406 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

