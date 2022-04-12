Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.