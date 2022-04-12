Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

