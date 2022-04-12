Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.