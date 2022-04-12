Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.