OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 2,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.16 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,957,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

