Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 1,917.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

