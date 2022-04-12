Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 581,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.07.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.