Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

