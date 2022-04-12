Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.