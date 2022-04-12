Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

