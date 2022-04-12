Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.