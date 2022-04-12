Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE GXO opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

