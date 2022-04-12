Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 130 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

