Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

