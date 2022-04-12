Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $150.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.56 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,963. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

