Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.37. Ouster shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 13,661 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 927,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.