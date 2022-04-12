Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OXSQ opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.