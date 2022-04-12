Packaging Co. of America Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

