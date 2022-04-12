PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,232,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

