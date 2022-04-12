Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

PLTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 505,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,012,440. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

