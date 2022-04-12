Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $968.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $888.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 21,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,225. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

