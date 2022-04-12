Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 57,839 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.