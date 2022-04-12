Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.72 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.62 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Paramount Global stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

