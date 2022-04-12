Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells C$490,918.77 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12.

Shares of POU opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

