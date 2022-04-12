Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.69

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.69 and traded as high as C$36.99. Parkland shares last traded at C$36.65, with a volume of 435,542 shares changing hands.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.27.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

