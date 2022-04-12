Particl Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $2,540.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002714 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00242764 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,053,562 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

