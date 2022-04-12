Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PGPHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,593.00.
OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,219.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,285.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,505.25. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
