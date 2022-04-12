Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

