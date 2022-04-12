Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

