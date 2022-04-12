Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,326 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

