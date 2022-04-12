Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.58. 23,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,833. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.