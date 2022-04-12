Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

