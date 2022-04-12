PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. 12,446,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,404. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

