Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).

JD stock opened at GBX 144.25 ($1.88) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,756,059.42).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

