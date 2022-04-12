PepperLime Health Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,958,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,278,000.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

