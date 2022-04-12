Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Personalis has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

